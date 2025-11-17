Dec. 3: Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival Kick-Off with George Prentice

Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival invite you to celebrate the festival kick-off with George Prentice at the Argyros Theater in Ketchum. Enjoy a pre-screening reception with George and Paul Moakley, Executive Producer of Video at The New Yorker. Beverages graciously provided by Browne Family Vineyards and Rancho West Beer.

Following the 2025 Festival Kick-Off , enjoy An Evening with The New Yorker Shorts . Now in its 18th year, The New Yorker’s documentary series has earned 17 Oscar nominations and showcases some of the most compelling work in contemporary documentary and live-action short film. This selection of innovative short films, produced by both emerging and renowned filmmakers, offers uncommon perspectives on global issues that matter.

After the screening, George Prentice will host a Q&A with Paul Moakley, Executive Producer at The New Yorker, who oversees the magazine’s acclaimed short-film program.

Please register here and use code BSPRMEMBER for free admission.

When: Wednesday, December 3

Reception at 3 p.m. and screening at 4 p.m.

Where: The Argyros

120 S Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340