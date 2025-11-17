© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Dec. 3: Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival Kick-Off with George Prentice

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published November 17, 2025 at 2:45 PM MST
George Prentice
Lila Streicher
/
Sun Valley Film Festival

Boise State Public Radio and Sun Valley Film Festival invite you to celebrate the festival kick-off with George Prentice at the Argyros Theater in Ketchum. Enjoy a pre-screening reception with George and Paul Moakley, Executive Producer of Video at The New Yorker. Beverages graciously provided by Browne Family Vineyards and Rancho West Beer.

Following the 2025 Festival Kick-Off, enjoy An Evening with The New Yorker Shorts. Now in its 18th year, The New Yorker’s documentary series has earned 17 Oscar nominations and showcases some of the most compelling work in contemporary documentary and live-action short film. This selection of innovative short films, produced by both emerging and renowned filmmakers, offers uncommon perspectives on global issues that matter.

After the screening, George Prentice will host a Q&A with Paul Moakley, Executive Producer at The New Yorker, who oversees the magazine’s acclaimed short-film program.

Please register here and use code BSPRMEMBER for free admission.

When: Wednesday, December 3
Reception at 3 p.m. and screening at 4 p.m.

Where: The Argyros
120 S Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340
Tags
Station News Station NewsEvent
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate