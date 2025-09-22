© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Trump administration appoints new acting director at U.S. Census Bureau

WBUR
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT

The Trump administration has installed a new acting director at the U.S. Census Bureau.

NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang reports the change came after President Trump called for the alteration of census data that affects elections for president and the U.S. House. In an email to staff, the Census Bureau said new acting leader George Cook worked as an “institutional investor and economic analyst.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate