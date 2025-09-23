© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
ABC reverses decision and returns Jimmy Kimmel to his late night show

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:03 AM MDT

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be back on the air Tuesday after ABC pulled the show in response to a Federal Communications Commission threat. Affiliate owners had preempted the program to protest the comedian’s comments following the death of Charlie Kirk.

Sinclair, the country’s largest ABC station owner, will continue to preempt the show.

We get the latest on the media drama with Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

