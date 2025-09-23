Remembering Sonny Curtis, singer and 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' theme song writer
Prolific singer and songwriter Sonny Curtis has died. He wrote and performed "Love Is All Around," the theme song for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Prolific singer and songwriter Sonny Curtis has died. He wrote and performed "Love Is All Around," the theme song for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.