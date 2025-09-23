© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Remembering Sonny Curtis, singer and 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' theme song writer

By Mallory Yu,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published September 23, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT

Prolific singer and songwriter Sonny Curtis has died. He wrote and performed "Love Is All Around," the theme song for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Mallory Yu
Patrick Jarenwattananon
