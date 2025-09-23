What Nvidia's $100 billion investment in OpenAI means for the AI race

Investors are cheering Nvidia’s decision to invest $100 billion in OpenAI. The maker of ChatGPT will use the money to build its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Technology companies are now investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks about it with Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

