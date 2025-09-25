© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today

Is it a good time to buy a house?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:53 AM MDT
A sign announcing a house for sale is displayed in Prospect Heights, Ill., on March 18, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
/
A sign announcing a house for sale is displayed in Prospect Heights, Ill., on March 18, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The median price of a house sold in the United States is down slightly, for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve recently lowered interest rates, and in some places, housing inventory is up.

So, if you can afford it, is it a good time to buy a house?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Orphe Divounguy, economist at Zillow, who says it is, but the housing market shifts quickly, and the window is closing fast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate