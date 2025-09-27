© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Is taking acetaminophen during pregnancy really associated with autism in children?

By Sydney Lupkin,
Scott Simon
Published September 27, 2025 at 5:45 AM MDT

President Trump's announcement this week linking Tylenol with autism could play a role in ongoing legal cases against the company that makes it.

Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

