Morning news brief
Government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach a deal, federal workers brace for effects of shutdown, Trump tells gathering of commanders the military should be used against "enemy within."
Copyright 2025 NPR
Government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach a deal, federal workers brace for effects of shutdown, Trump tells gathering of commanders the military should be used against "enemy within."
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.