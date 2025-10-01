Idaho's 11,000 federal workers brace for shutdown

The latest federal government shutdown will immediately affect Idaho’s 11,000 federal workers, though the residual effects of the stoppage will take time to ripple outward.

Despite the shutdown, Americans will still be able to collect entitlement benefits, like Social Security and Medicare.

They’ll also be able to fly. TSA agents and flight traffic controllers will still show up to work even though they aren’t being paid.

But Boise State political science professor Charlie Hunt says essential workers begin to call out sick the longer they go without pay.

“You start to see, if you go long enough, a lot of those folks calling in sick and things like that because, you know, there’s only so long you can keep working while not getting paid by your employer,” Hunt said.

He said that’s when politicians start feeling pressure to pass a funding package.

“Because that’s when you start to see regular Americans really start to notice that the federal government is not operating at its normal capacity,” Hunt said.

While Congress has historically repaid workers after a shutdown ends, millions of contractors retained by the feds are not generally compensated.

In the meantime, several banks and credit unions are offering interest-free loans to affected customers.

The most recent extended government shutdown happened during the first Trump administration, lasting 35 days between late 2018 and early 2019.

The stoppage cost national parks millions of dollars in lost revenue. That's on top of irreversible damage at some popular parks, like Joshua Tree, after Trump required them to remain open, yet unstaffed.

