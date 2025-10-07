Illinois' governor weighs in on efforts to deploy the national guard in Chicago
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker about President Trump's efforts to deploy the national guard in Chicago.
Copyright 2025 NPR
