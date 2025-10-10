Venezuela's 'Iron Lady' wins Nobel Peace Prize
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuela's leading opposition figure, Maria Corina Machado. The 58-year old democracy leader has been in hiding since 2024.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuela's leading opposition figure, Maria Corina Machado. The 58-year old democracy leader has been in hiding since 2024.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.