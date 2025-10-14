© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Anthony Kennedy talks about his new book, abortion and changing his mind

By Nina Totenberg
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:47 AM MDT

Justice Anthony Kennedy, who served on the Supreme Court for 30 years, talks about his new memoir which explores his life on and off the high court.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate