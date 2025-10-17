Intense mental exercise may be able to offset the effects of aging, research finds
A new study shows that cognitive training can increase the levels of a key chemical messenger in the brain responsible for decision-making.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A new study shows that cognitive training can increase the levels of a key chemical messenger in the brain responsible for decision-making.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.