Morning news brief
Israel strikes Hamas targets as both sides blame the other for truce breaches, some shutdown impacts have been delayed, but pressure to end it grows, U.S. boat strikes stir tensions in the Caribbean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Israel strikes Hamas targets as both sides blame the other for truce breaches, some shutdown impacts have been delayed, but pressure to end it grows, U.S. boat strikes stir tensions in the Caribbean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.