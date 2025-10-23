'It's really a political problem': Ray Dalio on the U.S. debt crisis
The U.S. debt has reached $37 trillion. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio about the ramifications of the debt crisis.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The U.S. debt has reached $37 trillion. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio about the ramifications of the debt crisis.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.