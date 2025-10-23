© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Meet the 'grue jay,' a new bird found in Texas

Published October 23, 2025 at 3:04 PM MDT

Researchers have found a new "grue jay" bird in South Texas, a hybrid between blue and gray jay birds that is likely the result of shifting weather patterns and climate change.

