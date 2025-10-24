© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Air traffic control trainees brace for impact of government shutdown

By Joel Rose
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:48 AM MDT

The FAA's training academy in Oklahoma City is operating in spite of the government shutdown, but air traffic control trainees are still feeling its impact.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
See stories by Joel Rose

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate