U.S. cattle farmers have beef with Trump over Argentina import plans
Cattle ranchers are upset at President Trump over his comments that he plans to buy beef from Argentina. Ranchers say it will hurt struggling farmers.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Cattle ranchers are upset at President Trump over his comments that he plans to buy beef from Argentina. Ranchers say it will hurt struggling farmers.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.