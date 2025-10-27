© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dodgers and Blue Jays meet for Game 3 of the World Series

By Steve Futterman
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:02 AM MDT

The World Series between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays resumes Monday in Los Angeles. The series is tied 1-1 after a thrilling pair of games in Toronto.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Futterman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate