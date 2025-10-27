When it comes to Boise local elections, a minority of voters usually have their way

Trying to guess the outcome of an Idaho election may be a fool’s errand. There are few, if any, pre-election polls in the Gem State, particularly in municipal elections.

That said, it’s easy to spot a trend when you look back at previous odd-number-year elections. In an apple-for-an-apple comparison, for example: we looked at 2021 when there were city council elections but not a mayoral runoff (much like this year). The turnout was paltry: only about 26% of registered voters cast a ballot.

And in 2017, with another ballot similar to this year, there was only an 18% turnout.

“Perhaps people may think these races aren't important,” said Dr. Jaclyn Kettler, Political Science Associate Professor at Boise State; whose research focuses on state politics, interest groups, campaign money and women in politics.

But Kettler is quick to add that there’s great consequence in all of these local elections.

“Think of the services and resources that we interact with,” said Kettler. “Think of the key decisions regarding development.”

Kettler visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the 2025 election, with particular emphasis on the race for Boise City Council in the city council’s Sixth District.

The race includes a popular incumbent, Jimmy Hallyburton, plus Lisa Sánchez, a former council member who unsuccessfully sued the city to hold on to her previous seat, and a right-of-center newcomer who is quickly outpacing Hallyburton and Sánchez combined in fundraising.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

