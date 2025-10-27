© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Cameroon, the world's oldest leader claims victory -- again

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:03 PM MDT

Violence is escalating in Cameroon as Monday's election results confirm 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's longest-ruling leader, for another term.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate