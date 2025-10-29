© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
El Fasher falls to RSF as Sudan army loses final Darfur stronghold

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published October 29, 2025 at 2:41 AM MDT

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents trapped under RSF control and at risk of being killed.

Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.

