Morning news brief
Trump cuts tariffs after meeting with China's leader, Thousands of kids could lose access to Head Start if the shutdown continues, Trump's pick for surgeon general to have Senate confirmation hearing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Trump cuts tariffs after meeting with China's leader, Thousands of kids could lose access to Head Start if the shutdown continues, Trump's pick for surgeon general to have Senate confirmation hearing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.