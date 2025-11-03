© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Government cuts reverse federal climate efforts, leaving some projects in the lurch

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 3, 2025 at 9:54 AM MST

During the government shutdown, White House budget director Russ Vought announced cuts to billions of dollars in energy and climate projects. The cuts hit blue states hardest, but not exclusively, and are part of the president’s effort to dismantle the government’s efforts to fight climate change.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Chris Bentley discuss how the cuts have affected clean energy projects profiled in our series Reverse Course.

Here & Now Newsroom

