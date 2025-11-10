© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Supreme Court hears religious liberty case about Rastafari man

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:58 AM MST

The Supreme Court heard a case Monday about a Rastafari man who grew dreadlocks for his religion. When he was in prison, guards shaved his hair against his will.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Shamara Wyllie Alhassan, assistant professor of African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, about the importance of dreadlocks in the Rastafari religion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

