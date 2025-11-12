© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho

Examining the environmental impacts of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 9:52 AM MST

It’s been more than a week since a UPS cargo plane crashed immediately after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, but clean up from the disaster continues.

Here & Now takes a closer look at the environmental impacts of the crash in the surrounding communities with University of Louisville Chief of Environmental Medicine Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate