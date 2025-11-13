© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho

Are college students getting too many A's?

By Kai McNamee,
John Ketchum
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:23 PM MST

Harvard University officials have recently raised the alarm on grade inflation. More than 60% of grades awarded to students have been A's. That's up 25% from two decades ago.

Kai McNamee
John Ketchum

