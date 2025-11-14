© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sean Ono Lennon shares 'John & Yoko' documentary, and family memories

By Sarah Handel,
Ailsa ChangKai McNamee
Published November 14, 2025 at 2:09 PM MST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sean Ono Lennon about what his mom taught him, and the new documentary about his famous parents, One to One: John and Yoko.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate