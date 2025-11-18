© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Britain unveils plan to overhaul its asylum system

By Fatima Al-Kassab
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST

Britain's government announced plans Monday to overhaul its asylum laws. Among the changes: making refugee status temporary and seizing high-value assets from asylum seekers.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Fatima Al-Kassab
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate