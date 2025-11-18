Why voting to release Epstein files is 'emotional' for Rep. Nancy Mace

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on a measure to force the Department of Justice to release all of its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Thousands of documents were already released last week. Some mention President Trump, among other prominent figures, but the White House says he did nothing wrong.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson spoke with South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace ahead of the vote, which she has long pushed for.

“I see this as a very symbolic day, and it’s a very emotional day for me because of the fight that this symbolizes, not just for [survivors of Epstein’s abuse] but for so many of us that’ll never get justice,” Mace said.

6 questions with Rep. Nancy Mace

What questions do you hope these documents answer?

“I want to thank the Epstein victims, every single woman who had the courage to come forward.

“I personally know the toll that this takes on someone’s life. But they are a vessel not just for the justice they’re seeking for themselves, but they’re a vessel for the justice that millions of other women across the country are also seeking because most of us never get this day, most of us never get the opportunity to face our accuser let alone see them prosecuted or see them put in jail or in prison.”

Did you feel pressure from Republican leadership or the president not to support it?

“I share the President’s frustration with this entire thing being used as a political wedge. And why didn’t we do this four years ago? Why wasn’t this so important that we weren’t fighting like hell on the steps of the Capitol four years ago to have this happen?

“I don’t ever want to see rape politicized. As a survivor of domestic assault, of sexual assault, to me it’s deeply, deeply frustrating. This needs to be about the victims and the women.

“I get that out of 20,000 emails, his name is mentioned in a handful of them, and I believe in reference to Epstein trying to get retribution because Trump is the one that spoke to the authorities and kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago and all those things. But, you know, Epstein victims have exonerated him.

“When women come forward, we’re attacked, we’re defamed, we’re smeared. I’m literally living this nightmare in real time with a man who abused me and he can just put something in a court document, the press runs with it because he’s a man and he’s attacking a conservative woman, it’s the truth, and so I have to hire attorneys, which I’ve done.

“I have to go to law enforcement again, you know, and pursue criminal charges or pursue civil litigation, which is at a huge cost to me and my kids personally and professionally, but that’s what victims go through. And that’s what these women have gone through and so for me, I’m so grateful for the fight that they’ve stood up and said, ‘No more’ and I’m here for it. I’m here for them.”

President Trump has asked the Justice Department to investigate top Democrats who were connected to Epstein. Are you concerned that a new investigation could be used as a pretext to stop the documents from being released? Do you think these documents will actually be released?

“I pray that they do. And if they don’t, then there are other methods that we can use that I have successfully used on the floor of the House, for example, to get some of this information out there. I don’t care if you have an R or a D by your name.”

President Trump has the power to ask the Justice Department to release the files without a vote. Do you have any idea why that hasn’t happened?

“I know that he has in the past said that he wanted all the grand jury files released. We’ve also released files through the [House] Oversight Committee. I can’t speak for the President and I’m sure weighing those options is something his team will do internally. I’m an all of the above. Let’s get it all out.”

Is today’s vote a sign that Republicans are willing to break from Trump?

“Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican party. He’s a wonderful leader.

“Two weeks ago, I had to call the president because a young woman was desperately trying to get brain surgery that her insurance company provider declined. Donald Trump got that done in a few hours.

“I then had to call the White House staff the very next day because I had a young woman, a constituent, who was stuck in a Bosnian prison over a minor passport issue.

“Again, the president stepped up to the plate to help this young woman.

“He didn’t ask what her political affiliation was, nothing.

“I have witnessed him personally do so much for women in this country that I’m proud of his work and I’m proud to support him too. As a survivor, he’s been nothing but respectful of me and when I’ve gone to him, ‘Hey this young woman needs help,’ he’s been there for them.”

What’s your message to the Epstein survivors who are at the Capitol on Tuesday?

“I’m meeting with some of those survivors today. I want them to know, it’s an emotional day, for me, and that their fight is my fight.

“And the vote tonight is not just a vote for them but it’s a vote for every woman who’s been traumatized by abuse and it’s a huge day in the country, not just for them, but for every one of us who want justice — we’re getting it tonight.”

This interview was lightly edited for clarity.

Editor’s note: In this interview, Rep. Mace accused a man of abuse and subsequently taking legal action against her. He has denied allegations of abuse.

