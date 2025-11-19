© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
'Twice Born' tells a tale of discovery through biography

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 9:48 AM MST
Hester Kaplan felt as though she never knew her father, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning biographer Justin Kaplan. But as she writes in her new memoir “Twice Born: Finding My Father in the Margins of Biography,” she began to discover who he was after his death, through reading his acclaimed biography of Mark Twain.

Kaplan joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Twice Born’

By Hester Kaplan

Excerpted from “Twice Born: Finding My Father In the Margins of Biography,” copyright © 2025 by Hester Kaplan. Reprinted by permission of Catapult.

Here & Now Newsroom

