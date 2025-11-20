© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Ex-federal prosecutor talks about the future of the DOJ's case against James Comey

By Leila Fadel
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:48 AM MST

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former federal prosecutor Elie Honig about efforts to dismiss the case against former FBI Director James Comey.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate