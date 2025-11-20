© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Why are vet costs getting so high?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:57 AM MST

We all love our furry friends, but for many Americans, a visit to the vet is getting overwhelmingly expensive. Pet healthcare costs have nearly doubled in the past five years, and that’s leading many animal lovers to skip necessary care.

Chief veterinary officer at Nationwide Pet, Dr. Emily Tincher, joins Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny to explain why costs are going up and what the vet industry can do to lower prices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate