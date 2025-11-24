© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating the ceasefire deal

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Michel Martin
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:47 AM MST

Over the weekend, Israel and Hamas both accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement in Gaza that has been in place for a little over six weeks.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate