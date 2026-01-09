Witness Met stars-in-the-making at this Boise competition.

Mention The Laffont Competition to a casual music fan and they may need to do a quick Google search. Tell them that previous competitors in the Metropolitan Opera’s search for emerging talent include Renee Fleming, Susan Graham and Emily D’Angelo, and you’re likely to get their full attention.

Opera Idaho / The Laffont Competition

“Many of the famous singers that you know and love have competed in the past,” said Stacey Trenteseaux, General Director of Opera Idaho.

Founded in 1954, the competition discovers promising young opera singers who travel to a select number of auditions in North America to attempt that one magic moment that defines the beginning of a celebrated career.

“No matter where you come from, the Laffont Competition evens the playing field,” said Trenteseaux. “Hundreds, if not thousands of singers apply every year. So, we’re really excited to host one of the district competitions this year. It’s the first time we’re doing it.”

Indeed, Opera Idaho will be hosting the Idaho-Montana District competition (though singers from anywhere in the country can compete), in front a blue ribbon panel of judges.

Trenteseaux visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the event, which the public can attend, on Saturday, January 10 at the Boise State University Recital Hall.

