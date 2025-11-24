Pakistanis are protesting a constitutional amendment affecting separation of powers
Pakistanis are protesting a recent constitutional amendment that gives the country's army chief new powers and legal immunity for life.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Pakistanis are protesting a recent constitutional amendment that gives the country's army chief new powers and legal immunity for life.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.