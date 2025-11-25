White House 'meddling' in Tate brothers investigation sparks Senate inquiry

Two Senate Democrats want to know why a White House official intervened in a federal investigation on behalf of pro-Trump influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, who are accused of sex trafficking.

Paul Ingrassia was part of a legal team that represented the brothers before he joined the White House. He has served in the Trump administration as White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security and to the Department of Justice.

ProPublica reported last week that Ingrassia told senior DHS officials to return electronic devices seized from the Tate brothers when they arrived in the U.S. in February.

As ProPublica’s Avi Asher-Schapiro and Robert Faturechi write, “The incident is the latest in a string of law enforcement matters where the Trump White House has inserted itself to help friends and target foes.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with ProPublica reporter Asher-Schapiro.

