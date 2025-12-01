© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Three Austrian nuns are still on the run

By Esme Nicholson
Published December 1, 2025 at 2:43 PM MST

Three elderly Austrian nuns recently fled a nursing home and broke into their former convent. They have rejected an offer to stay in convent if they promise to get off of social media.

Esme Nicholson
