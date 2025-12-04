Former 'Morning Edition' host on his newest venture — a local newspaper
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former NPR host David Greene who is set to take over LNP, the Pennsylvania newspaper where he was once an intern.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former NPR host David Greene who is set to take over LNP, the Pennsylvania newspaper where he was once an intern.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.