Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 5, 2025 at 9:51 AM MST
The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. (Richard Drew/AP)

Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in an $83-billion deal that could upend the entertainment industry.

Meg James, senior entertainment reporter with the Los Angeles Times, joins us to discuss.

