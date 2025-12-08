Morning new brief
SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.
Copyright 2025 NPR
SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.