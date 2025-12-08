© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Morning new brief

Published December 8, 2025 at 2:48 AM MST

SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.

