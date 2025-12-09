© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environmental groups call for a moratorium on data center construction

By Jeff Brady
Published December 9, 2025 at 2:44 AM MST

An environmental group is leading a call for Congress to place a moratorium on the construction of new data centers used to power artificial intelligence.

