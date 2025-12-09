Environmental groups call for a moratorium on data center construction
An environmental group is leading a call for Congress to place a moratorium on the construction of new data centers used to power artificial intelligence.
Copyright 2025 NPR
An environmental group is leading a call for Congress to place a moratorium on the construction of new data centers used to power artificial intelligence.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.