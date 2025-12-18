Morning news brief
Trump defends his economic record in primetime address, GOP congressmen join Democrats to force ACA subsidy extension vote, Trump orders ban on sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela
Copyright 2025 NPR
Trump defends his economic record in primetime address, GOP congressmen join Democrats to force ACA subsidy extension vote, Trump orders ban on sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.