U.S. government takes responsibility for last year's deadly mid-air collision over the Potomac River

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 9:58 AM MST

The U.S. government is now taking responsibility for the deadly crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial jet last January over the Potomac River, killing 67 people.

Mary Schiavo, a pilot and former inspector general at the Department of Transportation, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what more we know about what caused the crash.

