© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio

Cuba on edge as U.S. moves against Venezuela risk fuel shortages and deeper isolation

By Eyder Peralta,
Leila Fadel
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:46 AM MST

Cuba is watching nervously as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Venezuela, threatening a lifeline and deepening the island's isolation.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate