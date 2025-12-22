Japan preparing to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant
A local government in Japan voted Monday to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant, which has been closed since 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A local government in Japan voted Monday to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant, which has been closed since 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.