© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network

ADHD drugs work indirectly to improve attention

By Jon Hamilton
Published December 24, 2025 at 3:21 PM MST

New research suggests that prescription stimulants for ADHD don't actually improve attention directly. They work on different pathways in the brain that support attention. .

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate