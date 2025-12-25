© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Landmark court ruling orders VA to build housing for veterans on its West LA campus

WBUR
December 25, 2025

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an order in Powers v. McDonough, which orders the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build thousands of units of housing for homeless, disabled veterans on the West Los Angeles VA campus.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rob Reynolds, Iraq War veteran and veterans advocate, about the significance of this ruling.

Here & Now Newsroom

