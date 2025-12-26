© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network

A look at this week's Kwanzaa celebrations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 26, 2025 at 9:59 AM MST

Friday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African American culture culminating in a communal feast called Karamu on Dec. 31.

Chimbuko Tembo, the associate director of the African American Cultural Center in Los Angeles, joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what the celebration will entail, specifically this year, and how Kwanzaa has evolved this century.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate