The latest on the nuclear sub deal between the U.S. and South Korea
The U.S. will shift some of the burden of defense to its allies, and it will equip them for it. One ally's equipment: nuclear submarines for South Korea.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The U.S. will shift some of the burden of defense to its allies, and it will equip them for it. One ally's equipment: nuclear submarines for South Korea.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.