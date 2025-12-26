© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network

The latest on the nuclear sub deal between the U.S. and South Korea

By Anthony Kuhn
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:46 PM MST

The U.S. will shift some of the burden of defense to its allies, and it will equip them for it. One ally's equipment: nuclear submarines for South Korea.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate